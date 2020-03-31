Four die as locomotive hits auto-rickshaw in Rangpur





The deceased were identified as Hamidul Islam, 34, Nurun Nahar Begum, 24, Sumi, 21, and Mostafizur Rahman, 42.

The injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, our Dinajpur correspondent reports quoting Chairman of Annadanagar Union Parishad Aminul Islam.

According to locals, a light engine heading towards Bonarpara from Parbatipur, hit the three-wheeler at the level crossing in Annadanagar Rail Station area around 1:00pm, leaving two auto-rickshaw passengers dead on the spot and four others injured. Officer-in-charge (OC) Rezaul Karim of Pirgachha Police Station said the Bonarpara-bound engine rammed the auto-rickshaw when it was passing Anandanagar level crossing at 1:00pm, leaving Hamidur and Nurun Nahar dead on the spot.









Sumi and Mostafizur died on the way to hospital, he said, adding that the injured were sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.





