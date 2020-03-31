J&J to start human testing of Covid-19 vaccine by Sept





J&J also committed more than $1 billion of investment along with US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to co-fund vaccine research, expanding a previous collaboration.

Global efforts are underway to develop a vaccine for the virus that has killed over 34,000 worldwide, but experts have cautioned it could take over a year to have a vaccine ready.

A patient was dosed with Moderna Inc's vaccine in an early-stage trial earlier this month, making it the front-runner in the race to develop a viable vaccine.









J&J said in January it had begun working on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus, using the same technologies used to make its experimental Ebola vaccine. -Reuters





