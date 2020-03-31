Video
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020
Air pollution drops sharply in capital

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Banani Mallick

Dhaka city's air pollution has decreased tremendously amid Coronavirus outbreak with the air quality index coming down to 57 at 11am on Monday.
The measurement was carried out by Airvisual Index Quality (A USA-based international team, Index Quality).
Many environment experts think that this unprecedented revelation has not come over the last 15 years and the government must come forward to keep it where it is now.  
No doubt it has happened due to halt of the large number of      transport movement and other activities.
Not only in Bangladesh air pollution has also drastically fallen in many other big cities in the world following the lockdowns for coronavirus outbreak.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Lelin Chowdhury, a medicine specialist, said it is outstanding and clearly shows that if people want to stop main sources of carbon emission then the air pollution can be cut.
Dr Lelin Choudhury, also an environment activist, said people must keep in mind that if they fail to curb carbon emission level from the atmosphere then in future people would experience more such deadly virus like corona.
 "We must take strong steps to ensure the air quality in the city If we don't have to face coronavirus kind of diseases in future," Said Dr Lenin, also Joint General Secretary of Poribesh Banchao Andolan.
However, usually environment experts consider air disastrous when air goes above 300 AQI (Air Quality Index) and below 50 gives a healthy air quality.
Talking to the Daily Observer Professor Dr Abdus Salam, Department of Chemistry of Dhaka University who is engaged in air pollution research works for long, said still the country's air is not healthy in terms of air quality in the city.
"The situation has turned good as the number of people in the city has come down due to fear of coronavirus but in the context of Bangladesh the air quality  index ( AQI) should be below 50 that gives a healthy air quality," he said.
He also informed that the air quality index had been 400-500 for the last six month.
Dr A K M Rafiq Ahmed, Director General of Department of Environment, also termed Monday air quality an extraordinary one.
 "Or course it is the outcome of lockdown but we should also view it from global perspective," he added.
 "Biodiversity loss causes huge carbon emission and creates environment pollution. We are not responsible for this catastrophe but we have to face the consequences of it," he said.




Meanwhile, water pollution level has also subsided. Dolphins could be seen swimming in the Cox's Bazar.


