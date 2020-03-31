Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:58 PM
latest Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor        12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus       Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours       Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus       Two more tested positive; virus cases climb to 51      
Home Front Page

UK issues travel advisory for British people in BD

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Diplomatic Correspondent

The UK High Commission in Dhaka has advised British citizens living in Bangladesh to be prepared to stay in the country until commercial flights resume.
The travel advisory was issued after Biman Bangladesh Airlines suspended its operations on the two routes to UK-Manchester and London-for a week amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
"You will need to be ready to comply with local isolation, testing or quarantine requirements, and to rely on the local health system," the UK High
Commission said in a statement.
"The British government is prioritising repatriation flights from countries where there are very large numbers of stranded British nationals, where there have been no commercial options available for some time, and where no further flights are scheduled for the foreseeable future," it said.
Given the restrictions already in place and more that continue to be introduced, moving within Bangladesh may become more difficult for British nationals, the High Commission added.
"Unless you have an urgent reason to travel within Bangladesh, you may have to stay where you are whilst the flight ban and lockdowns remain in place."
The High Commission also released a section on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding covid-19 on their site. For the full list of questions and answers go to: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/covid-19-faqs-for-british-nationals-i...
The High Commission said it is working with Bangladesh authorities and airlines to support British nationals who want to leave Bangladesh and return to the UK.
"If you are unable to leave at this time, you should follow the advice of the local authorities, keep in contact with friends and family, and continue to follow our travel advice," the High Commission said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus-stricken cities go digital to boost solidarity, wellbeing
Global coronavirus death toll jumps by 4,000 in a day to 34,005
Air pollution drops sharply in capital
UK issues travel advisory for British people in BD
Crimes drop, arrests nosedive
Facebook commits $100 million to support news media hurt by virus crisis
269 US citizens leave Dhaka by special flight
One new corona case detected, 4 more recover, says IEDCR


Latest News
Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor
Man gives private car to boost health complex service against corona
Man held for death of a housewife
12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus
40 prisoners under quarantine
Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898
Middle-aged people face higher risk of dying from coronavirus: Study
BB to continue money market operation during holidays
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours
Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh clerics want to keep mosques open despite virus threats
PM to hold video conf with officials of 64 dists Tuesday
Another infected with virus; 4 more recovered
8 Bangladeshis die Coronavirus in NY in 24 hrs
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Miscreants gangrape girl after entering home in guise of police
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
Sherpur man dies of high fever, nearby houses under lockdown
Biman's closing flight carries only 13 passengers
Japanese comedian Shimura dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft