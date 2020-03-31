UK issues travel advisory for British people in BD





The travel advisory was issued after Biman Bangladesh Airlines suspended its operations on the two routes to UK-Manchester and London-for a week amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

"You will need to be ready to comply with local isolation, testing or quarantine requirements, and to rely on the local health system," the UK High

Commission said in a statement.

"The British government is prioritising repatriation flights from countries where there are very large numbers of stranded British nationals, where there have been no commercial options available for some time, and where no further flights are scheduled for the foreseeable future," it said.

Given the restrictions already in place and more that continue to be introduced, moving within Bangladesh may become more difficult for British nationals, the High Commission added.

"Unless you have an urgent reason to travel within Bangladesh, you may have to stay where you are whilst the flight ban and lockdowns remain in place."

The High Commission also released a section on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding covid-19 on their site. For the full list of questions and answers go to: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/covid-19-faqs-for-british-nationals-i...

The High Commission said it is working with Bangladesh authorities and airlines to support British nationals who want to leave Bangladesh and return to the UK.

"If you are unable to leave at this time, you should follow the advice of the local authorities, keep in contact with friends and family, and continue to follow our travel advice," the High Commission said.

























