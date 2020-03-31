Crimes drop, arrests nosedive





Law enforces are now busy with keeping people at home to stem the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The law and order situation is 'completely under control' and showing no signs of disruption, according to police.

Police have also not arrested anyone even with petty crimes or suspicion fearing touches might transmit Coronavirus to them and the people arrested earlier.

Police generally produce more than 200 arrestees in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court of Dhaka in a day.

Meanwhile, on Sunday only 26 people were produced before courts amid a nationwide shutdown over a Coronavirus outbreak.

Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam, a policeman working at the court's lockup, told the Daily Observer that the rate of crimes had dropped because even the criminals are not leaving home fearing Coronavirus.

On an average nearly 13 women and girls were raped in the country every day in the first four months of the year as rape incidents were on the rise.

The rape incident also decreased after the nationwide shutdown over a coronavirus outbreak, police source said.

The law enforcers with very few cases lodged at 51 police stations are now busy with keeping people at home to stem the outbreak.

Shah Ali Police Station OC Salauddin Mia said the DMP Ordinance was not being enforced at this time.

"The situation is different now. The streets are empty," he said. No one filed any case with his police station on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

DMP officials said police stations in the capital usually register three cases daily on an average on different charges like mugging, theft, drugs, fighting or repression of women.

They said police arrested very few people, most of whom are accused in old cases. No case has been registered with the Pallabi Police Station over the past two days.

"We are emphasizing work to raise awareness about Coronavirus now," according to police stations in Dhaka.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station registered two cases over fighting and repression of women on Saturday and Sunday.

A high official of police HQ told the Daily Observer that the cyber crime unit of police is now active to fight against crimes initiated or perpetrated on the internet during Coronavirus breakout.

They are now trying to tackle rumours about Coronavirus spread via the web and especially through social media, he added.



















Crimes like mugging, theft, consumption of drugs, repression of women and child abuse have dropped considerably across the country, including Dhaka city, following the Coronavirus outbreak.Law enforces are now busy with keeping people at home to stem the outbreak of Coronavirus.The law and order situation is 'completely under control' and showing no signs of disruption, according to police.Police have also not arrested anyone even with petty crimes or suspicion fearing touches might transmit Coronavirus to them and the people arrested earlier.Police generally produce more than 200 arrestees in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court of Dhaka in a day.Meanwhile, on Sunday only 26 people were produced before courts amid a nationwide shutdown over a Coronavirus outbreak.Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam, a policeman working at the court's lockup, told the Daily Observer that the rate of crimes had dropped because even the criminals are not leaving home fearing Coronavirus.On an average nearly 13 women and girls were raped in the country every day in the first four months of the year as rape incidents were on the rise.The rape incident also decreased after the nationwide shutdown over a coronavirus outbreak, police source said.The law enforcers with very few cases lodged at 51 police stations are now busy with keeping people at home to stem the outbreak.Shah Ali Police Station OC Salauddin Mia said the DMP Ordinance was not being enforced at this time."The situation is different now. The streets are empty," he said. No one filed any case with his police station on Saturday and Sunday, he said.DMP officials said police stations in the capital usually register three cases daily on an average on different charges like mugging, theft, drugs, fighting or repression of women.They said police arrested very few people, most of whom are accused in old cases. No case has been registered with the Pallabi Police Station over the past two days."We are emphasizing work to raise awareness about Coronavirus now," according to police stations in Dhaka.Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station registered two cases over fighting and repression of women on Saturday and Sunday.A high official of police HQ told the Daily Observer that the cyber crime unit of police is now active to fight against crimes initiated or perpetrated on the internet during Coronavirus breakout.They are now trying to tackle rumours about Coronavirus spread via the web and especially through social media, he added.