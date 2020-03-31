Video
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020
269 US citizens leave Dhaka by special flight

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

A total of 269 US citizens, including some diplomats, left Dhaka on Monday by a special chartered flight arranged by the US government for those who opted to go back home on their personal choice amid the outbreak of COVID-19.
The chartered flight of Qatar Airlines (Boeing 777) left Hazrat Shahlal International Airport
(HSIA) with the US citizens including some expatriate Bangladeshis residing in the USA permanently.
The US embassy official said this kind of arrangement is not only taking place in Bangladesh as so far, the US State Department arranged special flights from 28 countries around the globe to bring back nearly 10,000 US citizens to the USA.
At a virtual briefing On Sunday,, the US embassy officials disclosed that the US State Department and the US embassy in Dhaka have arranged a special chartered flight for the US citizens.
"The US government is not forcing anyone to return to the US, this is a personal choice based on what they (the returnees) know of the situation and also what they are comfortable with," a spokesperson of the embassy told newsmen.
This is temporary measures and they will be returning to Bangladesh again once the situation improves globally, he added.
According to the embassy, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller is staying in Dhaka and leading the embassy team here.
The spokesperson said all the routine work of the US embassy here are under operation except the regular visa service that was suspended due to the outbreak COVID-19.


