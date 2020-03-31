One new corona case detected, 4 more recover, says IEDCR





The new case is a woman aged 20, said IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora at an online press briefing at the office of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at Mohakhali in the capital on Monday.

In addition, four more people infected with the virus have recovered, taking the total number of recovered cases to 19, said the IEDCR director .Among the four recovered patients, one is a doctor, one nurse and another is an 80-year-old, she added.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Zahid Malik has said at least 17 new laboratories will be created across the country to accelerate the testing process for the coronavirus.

The minister announced the decision during an online media briefing conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, or IEDCR on Monday.

"Around 11 labs are currently running Covid-19 tests in Bangladesh. We have decided to build 17 more labs to accelerate the process of testing and treatment. We are training technicians as well as those who collect samples for the Covid-19 tests. We are expanding testing facilities to tackle the outbreak," said Malik.





















