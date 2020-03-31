Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:57 PM
latest Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor        12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus       Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours       Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus       Two more tested positive; virus cases climb to 51      
Home Front Page

One new corona case detected, 4 more recover, says IEDCR

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

One more person tested positive with coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the confirmed cases to 49, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).
The new case is a woman aged 20, said IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora at an online press briefing at the office of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at Mohakhali in the capital on Monday.
In addition, four more people infected with the virus have recovered, taking the total number of recovered cases to 19, said the IEDCR director    .Among the four recovered patients, one is a doctor, one nurse and another is an 80-year-old, she added.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Zahid Malik has said at least 17 new laboratories will be created across the country to accelerate the testing process for the coronavirus.
The minister announced the decision during an online media briefing conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, or IEDCR on Monday.
"Around 11 labs are currently running Covid-19 tests in Bangladesh. We have decided to build 17 more labs to accelerate the process of testing and treatment. We are training technicians as well as those who collect samples for the Covid-19 tests. We are expanding testing facilities to tackle the outbreak," said Malik.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus-stricken cities go digital to boost solidarity, wellbeing
Global coronavirus death toll jumps by 4,000 in a day to 34,005
Air pollution drops sharply in capital
UK issues travel advisory for British people in BD
Crimes drop, arrests nosedive
Facebook commits $100 million to support news media hurt by virus crisis
269 US citizens leave Dhaka by special flight
One new corona case detected, 4 more recover, says IEDCR


Latest News
Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor
Man gives private car to boost health complex service against corona
Man held for death of a housewife
12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus
40 prisoners under quarantine
Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898
Middle-aged people face higher risk of dying from coronavirus: Study
BB to continue money market operation during holidays
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours
Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh clerics want to keep mosques open despite virus threats
PM to hold video conf with officials of 64 dists Tuesday
Another infected with virus; 4 more recovered
8 Bangladeshis die Coronavirus in NY in 24 hrs
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Miscreants gangrape girl after entering home in guise of police
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
Sherpur man dies of high fever, nearby houses under lockdown
Biman's closing flight carries only 13 passengers
Japanese comedian Shimura dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft