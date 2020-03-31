Video
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:57 PM
Coronavirus Test

27 samples negative in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Mar 30: Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) has so far tested a total of 27 samples in Chattogram until Monday.
Contacted, Dr M Abul Hasan, director of BITID told the Daily Observer that no positive case was
found in those samples.
He said, "We are sending the results of the samples to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka for announcing the results.
Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Fazle Rabbi told the Daily Observer that the Deputy Minister for Education, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel on Monday visited BITID at Fouzderhat. During his visit, Naufel handed over a total of 900 kits for Covid-19 test to the institute.
The Civil Sugeon said nearly 2000 Private Protection Equipment (PPE) are ready for the doctors and nurses of Chattogram district.
Fazle Rabbi claimed that the doctors and nurses of the district have been working relentlessly to fight against coronavirus in the port city.
Meanwhilethe Chattogram district police distributed food among 2,000 members of poor and distressed families of Chattogram on Monday. The district police have taken the initiative to distribute food items among the poor families under its 16 police stations. The food items will include - five kg rice, two kg flour, one kg pulse and one kg salt.
The food items have been sent to the respective officer-in-charge (OC) of 16 police stations of the district for distribution.
At the directive of the Superintendent of Police (SP) SM Rashidul Haque, the officers concerned will distribute the food materials among the poor and helpless families in presence with additional police superintendents of the district.


