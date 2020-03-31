Video
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020
Keeping people indoors herculean task for cops

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Mohammad Zakaria

Only half way through the government imposed 10-day shutdown that began on March 26 people have come out of their homes in the city on Monday apparently oblivious of the main purpose of the lockdown---to stem the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.
Some city dwellers are not following the government instruction of social distancing and are gathering at different vantage points, in the alleyways and the narrow streets of the city.
While visiting different areas of the city this correspondent found a large number of residents on the streets gossiping with friends or strangers.
However, some shops not out of the purview of the shutdown were seen open especially in the Old town.
Members of the law enforcing agencies were seen patrolling the city streets urging people to stay indoors.
But the number of patrol teams was far less on Monday compared to that of the last couple of days.
A police official said city dwellers are not following the lockdown seriously. "When asked why have they come out of their homes, they give us many excuses, " he added.    He further said they are sensitising the public about the pandemic spread of coronavirus in the country.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said this week is very crucial for Bangladesh as the spread of deadly Covid-19 are in the third stage. So people should be more aware of it.
Talking to this correspondent SM Tarique, a government employee, said he has come out of home twice to buy some groceries from the city's Palassey kitchen market .
"First time I bought some items, but when I reached home I remembered I did not buy some items. So I came for the second time to the grocery shop, " he said.
A telecom shop owner at Azimpur area, Golam Morshed, who is not permitted to keep his shop open during the shutdown, said, "If I don't open my shop, how will I feed my family members."
He said a wealthy man came in front of his shop and handed him a bag containing groceries for two days.
Meanwhile, Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and health experts and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged public to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.


