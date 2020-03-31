Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:57 PM
latest Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor        12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus       Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours       Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus       Two more tested positive; virus cases climb to 51      
Home Front Page

Govt likely to extend holidays

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Staff Correspondent

The government is likely to extend the ongoing 10-day general holiday by seven more days to contain the spread of novel coronavirus across the country.
After extension of the holidays, the government will observe the overall situation. If the situation doesn't come under control within the period the holidays might be extended further, said the Public Administration Ministry and Cabinet Division sources.
At the same time, the Education Ministry is also planning to extend its holidays till Eid- ul- Fitr considering the health risks of minor students.
However, the decision will be finalized only after consulting with the Prime Minister, sources in the Education Ministry said.
While talking to media, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain also gave such indications, saying that the holidays can be extended further considering the overall situation.
According to the Public Administration Ministry and Cabinet Division sources, initially the holidays will be extended by a week. If necessary, it will be extended again considering the situation. The decision might be taken by Tuesday.
To take decision on the issue, the Prime Minister will hold meeting at her official residence Ganobhaban on Tuesday with six ministers and six secretaries of important ministries and divisions. The ministers and state ministers of finance, health,      local government, food, disaster management and relief and public administration ministry are asked to attend the meeting.
Bangladesh found first Coronavirus infected patient on March 8 this year. Till Monday, a total of 49 Corona patients have been found in the country while around the same number of people has been kept in isolation and several thousands of people have remained in home quarantine.
Of the infected patients, five persons have already died while 19 patients have returned home after being cured completely. The rest 25 people are still under treatment in different hospitals.
Considering the situation on March 23, the government gave announcement declaring a 10-day general holiday from March 26 to April 4 for all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices to contain the deadly Coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Of the holidays, March 26 was general holiday on the occasion of Independence Day and holidays of March 27 and 28 and April 3 and 4 fall into weekends. Actually, the government announced holidays from March 29 to April 2 this year.
The Bangladesh Army and additional members of police have been deployed across the country to tackle the situation.
According to announcements, the offices, industries, shopping malls and markets will open on March 5 while the educational institutions will open on April 10 after ending the closure.
Once the closure period is extended, the educational institutions may open only after Eid holidays.
During the holiday period, the emergency health services, newspapers and media, medical services, medicine shops and food shops have been kept out of the purview of the government decision.
At the same time, industries or factories producing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and masks have also remained open.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus-stricken cities go digital to boost solidarity, wellbeing
Global coronavirus death toll jumps by 4,000 in a day to 34,005
Air pollution drops sharply in capital
UK issues travel advisory for British people in BD
Crimes drop, arrests nosedive
Facebook commits $100 million to support news media hurt by virus crisis
269 US citizens leave Dhaka by special flight
One new corona case detected, 4 more recover, says IEDCR


Latest News
Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor
Man gives private car to boost health complex service against corona
Man held for death of a housewife
12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus
40 prisoners under quarantine
Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898
Middle-aged people face higher risk of dying from coronavirus: Study
BB to continue money market operation during holidays
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours
Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh clerics want to keep mosques open despite virus threats
PM to hold video conf with officials of 64 dists Tuesday
Another infected with virus; 4 more recovered
8 Bangladeshis die Coronavirus in NY in 24 hrs
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Miscreants gangrape girl after entering home in guise of police
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
Sherpur man dies of high fever, nearby houses under lockdown
Biman's closing flight carries only 13 passengers
Japanese comedian Shimura dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft