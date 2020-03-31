Govt likely to extend holidays





After extension of the holidays, the government will observe the overall situation. If the situation doesn't come under control within the period the holidays might be extended further, said the Public Administration Ministry and Cabinet Division sources.

At the same time, the Education Ministry is also planning to extend its holidays till Eid- ul- Fitr considering the health risks of minor students.

However, the decision will be finalized only after consulting with the Prime Minister, sources in the Education Ministry said.

While talking to media, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain also gave such indications, saying that the holidays can be extended further considering the overall situation.

According to the Public Administration Ministry and Cabinet Division sources, initially the holidays will be extended by a week. If necessary, it will be extended again considering the situation. The decision might be taken by Tuesday.

To take decision on the issue, the Prime Minister will hold meeting at her official residence Ganobhaban on Tuesday with six ministers and six secretaries of important ministries and divisions. The ministers and state ministers of finance, health, local government, food, disaster management and relief and public administration ministry are asked to attend the meeting.

Bangladesh found first Coronavirus infected patient on March 8 this year. Till Monday, a total of 49 Corona patients have been found in the country while around the same number of people has been kept in isolation and several thousands of people have remained in home quarantine.

Of the infected patients, five persons have already died while 19 patients have returned home after being cured completely. The rest 25 people are still under treatment in different hospitals.

Considering the situation on March 23, the government gave announcement declaring a 10-day general holiday from March 26 to April 4 for all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices to contain the deadly Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Of the holidays, March 26 was general holiday on the occasion of Independence Day and holidays of March 27 and 28 and April 3 and 4 fall into weekends. Actually, the government announced holidays from March 29 to April 2 this year.

The Bangladesh Army and additional members of police have been deployed across the country to tackle the situation.

According to announcements, the offices, industries, shopping malls and markets will open on March 5 while the educational institutions will open on April 10 after ending the closure.

Once the closure period is extended, the educational institutions may open only after Eid holidays.

During the holiday period, the emergency health services, newspapers and media, medical services, medicine shops and food shops have been kept out of the purview of the government decision.

