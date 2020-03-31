Appeal for int’l help sought over Kalurghat radio





At night the Pakistan Air Force bombed the Kalurghat Radio Station. Maj Zia explained the situation and hands over command of Kalurghat to Capt Ali.

Pak army unit faced resistance in different parts of the country. The first

signs of resistance came near Pabna while Pakistan army shot recklessly around the surrounding areas of the Rangpur Cantonment. In this incident many innocent people were killed. Apart from this rows of villages and houses were set on fire and many civilians were tortured by the Pakistan occupation forces.

US Ambassador Archer Blood reported on the atrocities committed at Dhaka University bt the Pakistan army.

"The university professors believed they were subject to a pre-planned purge and the burning of university documents suggested that the army wanted to eliminate all traces of the current "trouble making" elements at the university.

Six naked female bodies were found with bits of rope dangling from the ceiling fans at Rokeya Hall. Apparently the girls were raped, shot and hung from the heels.

The army burned Hindu and Bengali areas in the Old Dhaka and shot occupants as they came out. Hindus undeniably were special focus of military brutality. Large fires burned on 30 and 31 March mostly in Hindu predominant areas. There were steady gunfire (1 shot every 10 seconds) in those areas. Large number of prisoners was taken into the EPR (East Pakistan Rifles) base."

Jyotirmoy Guhathakurta, a Bengali educator and humanist, who was shot after his home was broken into on March 25, succumbed to his wounds at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital and breathed his last on this very day in 1971.



















On behalf of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Shadhin Bangla Biplobi Betaar Kendro at Kalurghat in Chittagong city urged all democratic governments if the world to come forward and help Bangladeshis in its freedom struggle on March 30 in 1971.At night the Pakistan Air Force bombed the Kalurghat Radio Station. Maj Zia explained the situation and hands over command of Kalurghat to Capt Ali.Pak army unit faced resistance in different parts of the country. The firstsigns of resistance came near Pabna while Pakistan army shot recklessly around the surrounding areas of the Rangpur Cantonment. In this incident many innocent people were killed. Apart from this rows of villages and houses were set on fire and many civilians were tortured by the Pakistan occupation forces.US Ambassador Archer Blood reported on the atrocities committed at Dhaka University bt the Pakistan army."The university professors believed they were subject to a pre-planned purge and the burning of university documents suggested that the army wanted to eliminate all traces of the current "trouble making" elements at the university.Six naked female bodies were found with bits of rope dangling from the ceiling fans at Rokeya Hall. Apparently the girls were raped, shot and hung from the heels.The army burned Hindu and Bengali areas in the Old Dhaka and shot occupants as they came out. Hindus undeniably were special focus of military brutality. Large fires burned on 30 and 31 March mostly in Hindu predominant areas. There were steady gunfire (1 shot every 10 seconds) in those areas. Large number of prisoners was taken into the EPR (East Pakistan Rifles) base."Jyotirmoy Guhathakurta, a Bengali educator and humanist, who was shot after his home was broken into on March 25, succumbed to his wounds at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital and breathed his last on this very day in 1971.