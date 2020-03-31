Fighting coronavirus

Fighting coronavirus

Fighting coronavirus

Fighting coronavirus

Army pick-up vans bearing coronavirus awareness banners patrolling the streets of Dhaka. This photo was taken in front of Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital on Monday.A water tanker of Dhaka WASA sprinkling disinfectant on the Ray Shaheb Bazar Road in the capital on Monday amid coronavirus outbreak.As a preventive measure to stop spread of coronavirus, a member of the Red Crescent Society spraying disinfectant inside a car at Banianagar in the capital on Monday.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of Wari Zone Nurul Amin distributing cooked food to destitute people in Babu Bazar area in the capital o Monday. photos: observer