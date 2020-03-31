Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:57 PM
latest Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor        12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus       Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours       Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus       Two more tested positive; virus cases climb to 51      
Home City News

Let our souls be united, Let’s serve the humanity

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

Members of Subornogram Foundation led making hand sanitizers in their own lab at Rishipara School (Inset:) Founder of Subornogram Foundation Shahed Kayes helping two kids how to wear masks and use hand sanitizers. photo : courtesy

Members of Subornogram Foundation led making hand sanitizers in their own lab at Rishipara School (Inset:) Founder of Subornogram Foundation Shahed Kayes helping two kids how to wear masks and use hand sanitizers. photo : courtesy

'Let our souls be united, let's serve the humanity' with this slogan Subornogram Foundation stood by the side of helpless people at the difficult time the country is passing through.
Over the past two weeks the organization has been working to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
It is distributing hand sanitizers, face masks free of cost among deprived and low-income group people. It is also spraying some particular areas with pesticides and distributing leaflets to raise awareness among people.  
Subornogram Foundation and Sonargaon Foundation , US and well-wishers are working among low-income people in different villages of Sonargaon to curb the spread of Coronavirus.
Over the past two weeks volunteers of Subornogram Foundation have distributed hand sanitizers, masks and leaflets to raise awareness among 600 villagers of Bagmuchha Rishipara, Ramganj, Satbhaiapara, Bhatibandar, Jelepara of Sahapur, Baninathpur and Joyrampur.




Not only that the volunteers of Subornogram are also making hand sanitizers in their own lab at the Rishipara School.
In an interview with the Daily Observer founder of Subornogram Foundation Shahed Kayes said throughout the globe millions of doctors, nurses, health workers and volunteers are now in a war against the deadly Coronavirus.
Shahed Kayes, also a poet and rights activist, said: "We too with our limited resources are trying to serve the humanity. We are expressing our gratitude to those who have come forward with their helping hands to accelerate our activities."
He went on to say: "We hope that people should voluntarily come forward at every thana, upazila and district level in this endeavour to help the distressed humanity. As long as this virus is prevalent we will never stop."  



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Let our souls be united, Let’s serve the humanity
Rotary club inaugurates school
Left jobless by lockdown, poor in Madaripur ‘starving’
Summit Group donates Tk 3 crore to PM Relief Fund to fight coronavirus
Ctg police moves to provide food to 2,000 poor people
Rumours pose major threat to coronavirus fight
Death anniv of Shaheed Lt Col Jahangir today
Dhaka ranks 15th in AQI


Latest News
Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor
Man gives private car to boost health complex service against corona
Man held for death of a housewife
12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus
40 prisoners under quarantine
Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898
Middle-aged people face higher risk of dying from coronavirus: Study
BB to continue money market operation during holidays
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours
Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh clerics want to keep mosques open despite virus threats
PM to hold video conf with officials of 64 dists Tuesday
Another infected with virus; 4 more recovered
8 Bangladeshis die Coronavirus in NY in 24 hrs
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Miscreants gangrape girl after entering home in guise of police
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
Sherpur man dies of high fever, nearby houses under lockdown
Biman's closing flight carries only 13 passengers
Japanese comedian Shimura dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft