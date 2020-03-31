Let our souls be united, Let’s serve the humanity



Members of Subornogram Foundation led making hand sanitizers in their own lab at Rishipara School (Inset:) Founder of Subornogram Foundation Shahed Kayes helping two kids how to wear masks and use hand sanitizers. photo : courtesy

Over the past two weeks the organization has been working to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

It is distributing hand sanitizers, face masks free of cost among deprived and low-income group people. It is also spraying some particular areas with pesticides and distributing leaflets to raise awareness among people.

Subornogram Foundation and Sonargaon Foundation , US and well-wishers are working among low-income people in different villages of Sonargaon to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Over the past two weeks volunteers of Subornogram Foundation have distributed hand sanitizers, masks and leaflets to raise awareness among 600 villagers of Bagmuchha Rishipara, Ramganj, Satbhaiapara, Bhatibandar, Jelepara of Sahapur, Baninathpur and Joyrampur.









Not only that the volunteers of Subornogram are also making hand sanitizers in their own lab at the Rishipara School.

In an interview with the Daily Observer founder of Subornogram Foundation Shahed Kayes said throughout the globe millions of doctors, nurses, health workers and volunteers are now in a war against the deadly Coronavirus.

Shahed Kayes, also a poet and rights activist, said: "We too with our limited resources are trying to serve the humanity. We are expressing our gratitude to those who have come forward with their helping hands to accelerate our activities."

