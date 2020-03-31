Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:57 PM
latest Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor        12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus       Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours       Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus       Two more tested positive; virus cases climb to 51      
Home City News

Rotary club inaugurates school

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Rotary club of Baridhara has established a pre-school in Mirpur this week for the Bihari children to teach them Bengali language.
Rotary District Governor M Khairul Alam inaugurated the school.
District Governor Nominee Designated M A Wahab, Club President Safwan Khan along other District and club dignitaries were present in the program.
Club also distributed mask and soap to the students and their families for taking precautions from covid-19.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Let our souls be united, Let’s serve the humanity
Rotary club inaugurates school
Left jobless by lockdown, poor in Madaripur ‘starving’
Summit Group donates Tk 3 crore to PM Relief Fund to fight coronavirus
Ctg police moves to provide food to 2,000 poor people
Rumours pose major threat to coronavirus fight
Death anniv of Shaheed Lt Col Jahangir today
Dhaka ranks 15th in AQI


Latest News
Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor
Man gives private car to boost health complex service against corona
Man held for death of a housewife
12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus
40 prisoners under quarantine
Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898
Middle-aged people face higher risk of dying from coronavirus: Study
BB to continue money market operation during holidays
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours
Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh clerics want to keep mosques open despite virus threats
PM to hold video conf with officials of 64 dists Tuesday
Another infected with virus; 4 more recovered
8 Bangladeshis die Coronavirus in NY in 24 hrs
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Miscreants gangrape girl after entering home in guise of police
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
Sherpur man dies of high fever, nearby houses under lockdown
Biman's closing flight carries only 13 passengers
Japanese comedian Shimura dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft