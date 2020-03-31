Rotary club inaugurates school

Rotary club of Baridhara has established a pre-school in Mirpur this week for the Bihari children to teach them Bengali language.

Rotary District Governor M Khairul Alam inaugurated the school.

District Governor Nominee Designated M A Wahab, Club President Safwan Khan along other District and club dignitaries were present in the program.

Club also distributed mask and soap to the students and their families for taking precautions from covid-19.























