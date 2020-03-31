Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:57 PM
latest Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor        12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus       Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours       Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus       Two more tested positive; virus cases climb to 51      
Home City News

Left jobless by lockdown, poor in Madaripur â€˜starvingâ€™

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

MADARIPUR, Mar 29: A large number of people in the district who live from hand to mouth are starving as restrictive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus left them jobless.
Members of the police and Bangladesh Army are regularly patrolling the district to ensure that residents properly maintain the government's instructions and stay at their homes.
While visiting the district town on Sunday, only a few vehicles were seen at different spots. The rickshaw-pullers and auto-rickshaw drivers, who dared to bring their vehicles, said that they had no option but to come out to earn bread and butter.
But they are not getting any passenger even after waiting for hours.
"I haven't been able to earn enough to buy rice for my family in the last two days," one of them said.
Ripon Quazi, 50, a vegetable seller, said the poor are going through 'a tough time for lack of food' as the lockdown left them jobless.
The local administration enforced a complete shutdown in Shibchar municipality and three unions of Shibchar upazila on March 20, in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Later, the government put restrictions on unnecessary gathering and movement of people and suspended vehicular movement across the country.
Dr Shashank Chandra, Shibchar Upazila Health Officer, said the situation in the upazila is getting better.
Shibchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Asaduzzaman said they have distributed five tonnes of relief items on Sunday. Besides, Kalkini Municipality Mayor Enayet Hossain distributed relief materials among tea-sellers in his area.
Bangladesh has so far confirmed 48 cases of coronavirus and five deaths. The global death toll climbed to 33,965 on Monday-a mortality rate of 18 percent, according to Worldometer.    —UNB


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Let our souls be united, Letâ€™s serve the humanity
Rotary club inaugurates school
Left jobless by lockdown, poor in Madaripur â€˜starvingâ€™
Summit Group donates Tk 3 crore to PM Relief Fund to fight coronavirus
Ctg police moves to provide food to 2,000 poor people
Rumours pose major threat to coronavirus fight
Death anniv of Shaheed Lt Col Jahangir today
Dhaka ranks 15th in AQI


Latest News
Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor
Man gives private car to boost health complex service against corona
Man held for death of a housewife
12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus
40 prisoners under quarantine
Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898
Middle-aged people face higher risk of dying from coronavirus: Study
BB to continue money market operation during holidays
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours
Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh clerics want to keep mosques open despite virus threats
PM to hold video conf with officials of 64 dists Tuesday
Another infected with virus; 4 more recovered
8 Bangladeshis die Coronavirus in NY in 24 hrs
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Miscreants gangrape girl after entering home in guise of police
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
Sherpur man dies of high fever, nearby houses under lockdown
Biman's closing flight carries only 13 passengers
Japanese comedian Shimura dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft