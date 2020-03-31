Summit Group donates Tk 3 crore to PM Relief Fund to fight coronavirus

Summit Group has contributed Tk 3 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Principal Secretary to the PM Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the cheque on behalf of her office. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked the organisations and individuals who donated to her relief and welfare fund l, said a Summit press release.

Meanwhile,Summit Group had presented five thermal scanners for identifying people with high temperature at Dhaka airport and Prime Minister's Office.

Summit is also supporting SEID Trust based in Kamrangirchar, Dhaka to provide support to poor and disable children who are more vulnerable than the general population.
















