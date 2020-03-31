Rumours pose major threat to coronavirus fight





The resulting panic and stigma prompted a series of rather unseemly incidents across the country, which include people barring overseas returnees from entering their homes or forcing them to leave their villages, preventing the burial of bodies suspected of carrying the virus, vandalising a hospital for providing treatment to a possible Covid-19 patient and obstructing the construction of temporary hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh is 49 with five fatalities. The government's disease control agency has stressed that it is safe to provide treatment to an infected person at home or in hospital while recommending a 'home quarantine' for returning expatriates even before the first cases of the disease were reported in the country.

Experts, however, warned that the situation will only be exacerbated if people take solace in unscientific, illogical and baseless means to deal with the outbreak.

Given the already difficult nature of the situation, a woman residing in Dhaka's Khilgaon recounted the troubles she experienced after her father fell ill. The 66-year-old man had been suffering from a fever, nausea and an upset stomach along with pains throughout his body, especially the chest, from Mar 23. The family took him to the IEDCR for a test as his symptoms were similar to that of a coronavirus infection but the results came back negative.

On Mar 28, they took the elderly man to see a doctor at a private hospital but upon their return, they were confronted by neighbours, who were unwilling to accept the IEDCR report and wouldn't allow the family to enter their own home. The matter was eventually resolved through police intervention. "They let us in after police came and explained the situation. My sick father had to stay outside for two and a half hours and his condition only worsened as a consequence," said the woman, who requested anonymity in fear of any repercussion.

Mahbub Alam, who manages a private company in Malaysia, had travelled to India and was scheduled to fly back on Mar 21. But Malaysia imposed a lockdown on Mar 18 and he had to return home to Bangladesh.

His neighbours, however, would not let him stay in his Savar residence. Later, he went to his maternal grandparents' home in Tangail only to be confronted by local residents.

"We have a separate house there, which I thought would be better for home quarantine. But somehow, the villagers got to know about my arrival and hundreds of them went there only to tell me that I couldn't be there. I only managed to stay once the local administration intervened." "They misbehaved with me even though I wasn't infected. A person will fall sick if people create panic in such a way."

Many returnees have complained of facing rogue behaviour on their return in parts of the country. On Mar 28, locals raised an objection against the burial of a man in Shibganj, Bogura, over suspicions that he died from the coronavirus. —bdnews24.com

















