Netanyahu under quarantine

JERUSALEM, Mar 30: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close aides have been placed under precautionary quarantine after a staffer within his office tested positive for COVID-19, the premier's office said on Monday.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office made clear that the quarantine decision was purely precautionary as the veteran prime minister had not been in recent contact with the ill staffer.

"The preliminary assessment is that there is no need for the prime minister to be quarantined, as he did not come into close contact with the individual and did not personally meet with that person," the statement said. -AFP









