Taliban kill many Afghan cops

KUNDUZ, Mar 30: The Taliban have killed about two dozen Afghan police and pro-government fighters, officials said on Monday, in two attacks that come as the foes are supposed to be preparing for peace talks.

In one of the incidents late Sunday, the insurgents killed at least six soldiers and 13 police and pro-government militiamen at several outposts near a police headquarters building in northeastern Takhar province, provincial police spokesman Khalil Assir told AFP. A wedding party was being held in the building at the time, but the attackers did not reach the headquarters. "The police bravely defended and prevented the Taliban from entering the celebration," Assir said. -AFP









