Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:56 PM
Home Foreign News

Trump says Harry and Meghan must pay for security

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

WASHINGTON, Mar 30: President Donald Trump says the US will not foot the bill for Prince Harry and Meghan's security amid reports that the pair have moved to the US from Canada.
Trump tweeted he was "a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom", but added: "They must pay!"
The couple said they had no plans to ask for publicly funded security in the US.
They have reportedly relocated to Meghan's home state of California amid the intensifying coronavirus outbreak.
They will formally step down as senior royals on 31 March and will no longer carry out duties on behalf of the Queen, but these arrangements will be reviewed after one year.
In a statement released through a spokesperson on Sunday, the couple said: "The duke and duchess have no plans to ask the US government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made."    -BBC


