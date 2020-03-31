Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:56 PM
latest Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor        12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus       Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours       Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus       Two more tested positive; virus cases climb to 51      
Home Foreign News

Spanish corona cases overtake China

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

MADRID, Mar 30: Spain overtook China's total number of coronavirus cases on Monday but business leaders and regional authorities criticized the government's decision to further restrict the movement of people and keep non-essential workers at home until mid-April.
An overnight death toll of 812 people brought total fatalities in Spain to 7,340, while the number of infections rose by 8% to 85,195 on Monday, against 81,470 in China, where the disease originated at the end of 2019.
Health emergency chief Fernando Simon, who has been holding daily briefings on the epidemic, has tested positive for the virus, his deputy said.
Maria Jose Sierra, who replaced Simon, said the daily infection increase had slowed since the introduction of lockdown measures to 12% on average since March 25 from around 20% in the March 15-25 period.
As Spain awoke to its third week of a nationwide lockdown - the strictest yet - flags flew at half-mast in the capital and the surrounding region, which has been the epicentre of the epidemic.
The government said it was imposing caps on funeral prices, following reports that undertakers were taking advantage of increased demand.
The first batch of medical supplies requested by Spain from NATO's disaster coordination centre arrived from the Czech Republic by plane on Sunday evening.
After the government announced on Saturday that all non-essential workers should stay home for two weeks, Antonio Garamendi, president of Spain's business association, said the lockdown could lead to a full-blown social crisis and criticized the delay in clarifying which sectors were "essential".
"If you stop the country, we'll have a huge social problem within five months," he said in a television interview.
The government gave businesses an extra 24 hours to wind down operations, with full closure of non-essential activity to start on Tuesday.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
North Korea slams Pompeo
Air strikes hit Sanaa
Netanyahu under quarantine
Taliban kill many Afghan cops
Drop in China’s new coronavirus cases; none in Wuhan for sixth day
Trump says Harry and Meghan must pay for security
Britons warned some lockdown measures could last months
Indian police fire tear gas on jobless workers defying virus lockdown


Latest News
Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor
Man gives private car to boost health complex service against corona
Man held for death of a housewife
12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus
40 prisoners under quarantine
Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898
Middle-aged people face higher risk of dying from coronavirus: Study
BB to continue money market operation during holidays
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours
Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh clerics want to keep mosques open despite virus threats
PM to hold video conf with officials of 64 dists Tuesday
Another infected with virus; 4 more recovered
8 Bangladeshis die Coronavirus in NY in 24 hrs
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Miscreants gangrape girl after entering home in guise of police
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
Sherpur man dies of high fever, nearby houses under lockdown
Biman's closing flight carries only 13 passengers
Japanese comedian Shimura dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft