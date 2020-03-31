Video
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:56 PM
Home Foreign News

Moscow under lockdown as global virus cases top 700,000

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

MOSCOW, Mar 30: Russia's capital became the latest world city to impose a coronavirus lockdown on Monday as declared cases globally topped 700,000 and the planet braced for a drawn-out battle against the disease.
Worried governments are imposing fresh confinement measures in the face of a spiralling COVID-19 death toll that saw another 800 people die in the last 24 hours in Spain alone.
With leaders everywhere warning it will take months to restore normality, Africa's largest city Lagos was also preparing to join the more than one third of humanity ordered to stay in their homes.
Across the globe, desperate hospitals are filling up with patients despite governments imposing the most dramatic changes to the way people live since World War II in a bid to halt the deadly march of the disease.
The sweeping measures have wiped out millions of jobs, left economies teetering and rendered once-teeming cities eerily empty, yet there remains no real end in sight to the pandemic.
More than 33,000 people have died worldwide and the number of confirmed cases passed 700,000 on Monday, according to an AFP tally. More than 3.38 billion remain under lockdown.
In a sign that the world is in for a long haul, President Donald Trump on Sunday extended emergency virus restrictions until April 30 for the United States, which now has more confirmed cases than any other nation.
"Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won," said Trump, as his top scientist Anthony Fauci warned up to 200,000 people could die there.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

