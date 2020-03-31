Video
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:56 PM
Home Foreign News

Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

LONDON, Mar 30: British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation after seven days and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.
Last week, his Clarence House office revealed that Charles, 71, had been tested after displaying mild symptoms of the virus and had been in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland where he had continued to work.
After consultation with his doctor, he is now out of self-isolation, Clarence House said. He will resume meetings and take exercise in accordance with government and medical guidelines.
However, his wife Camilla, who tested negative for coronavirus, will remain in self-isolation until the end of the week in case she too develops symptoms.     -REUTERS


