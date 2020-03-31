

Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter

He had previously suggested that they could be relaxed as early as Easter, which falls in mid-April.

"The highest point of the death rate is likely to hit in two weeks," Trump said.

He appeared to be referring to peak infection rates that experts fear could overwhelm hospitals. White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci had earlier warned that the virus could kill up to 200,000 Americans.

Dr Fauci said that it was "entirely conceivable" that millions of Americans could eventually be infected.

The US now has more than 140,000 confirmed cases.

As of Sunday evening, 2,493 deaths had been recorded in the country in relation to Covid-19, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University.

The US last week became the country with the most reported cases, ahead of Italy and China.

What did Trump say?

Speaking during the latest Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the White House on Sunday, the president said that measures such as social distancing were "the way you win", adding that the US "will be well on our way to recovery" by June.

Suggesting that the "peak" of death rates in the US was likely to hit in two weeks, Trump said that "nothing would be worse than declaring victory before victory is won - that would be the greatest loss of all".

Analysts suggest that when Trump referred to a peak in the "death rate", he probably meant the total number of recorded infections.

He said the decision to extend social distancing was made after he heard that "2.2 million people could have died if we didn't go through with all of this", adding that if the death toll could be restricted to less than 100,000 "we all together have done a very good job". -BBC

























