Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:55 PM
latest Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor        12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus       Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours       Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus       Two more tested positive; virus cases climb to 51      
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter

Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter

WASHINGTON, Mar 30: President Donald Trump has said federal coronavirus guidelines such as social distancing will be extended across the US until at least 30 April.
He had previously suggested that they could be relaxed as early as Easter, which falls in mid-April.
"The highest point of the death rate is likely to hit in two weeks," Trump said.
He appeared to be referring to peak infection rates that experts fear could overwhelm hospitals. White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci had earlier warned that the virus could kill up to 200,000 Americans.
Dr Fauci said that it was "entirely conceivable" that millions of Americans could eventually be infected.
The US now has more than 140,000 confirmed cases.
As of Sunday evening, 2,493 deaths had been recorded in the country in relation to Covid-19, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University.
The US last week became the country with the most reported cases, ahead of Italy and China.
What did Trump say?
Speaking during the latest Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the White House on Sunday, the president said that measures such as social distancing were "the way you win", adding that the US "will be well on our way to recovery" by June.
Suggesting that the "peak" of death rates in the US was likely to hit in two weeks, Trump said that "nothing would be worse than declaring victory before victory is won - that would be the greatest loss of all".
Analysts suggest that when Trump referred to a peak in the "death rate", he probably meant the total number of recorded infections.
He said the decision to extend social distancing was made after he heard that "2.2 million people could have died if we didn't go through with all of this", adding that if the death toll could be restricted to less than 100,000 "we all together have done a very good job".     -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
North Korea slams Pompeo
Air strikes hit Sanaa
Netanyahu under quarantine
Taliban kill many Afghan cops
Drop in China’s new coronavirus cases; none in Wuhan for sixth day
Trump says Harry and Meghan must pay for security
Britons warned some lockdown measures could last months
Indian police fire tear gas on jobless workers defying virus lockdown


Latest News
Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor
Man gives private car to boost health complex service against corona
Man held for death of a housewife
12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus
40 prisoners under quarantine
Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898
Middle-aged people face higher risk of dying from coronavirus: Study
BB to continue money market operation during holidays
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours
Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh clerics want to keep mosques open despite virus threats
PM to hold video conf with officials of 64 dists Tuesday
Another infected with virus; 4 more recovered
8 Bangladeshis die Coronavirus in NY in 24 hrs
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Miscreants gangrape girl after entering home in guise of police
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
Sherpur man dies of high fever, nearby houses under lockdown
Biman's closing flight carries only 13 passengers
Japanese comedian Shimura dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft