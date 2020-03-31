Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts





BARISHAL: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Beltala area of Ward No. 6 in the city on Monday morning.

Deceased Fahima Akter, 14, was the daughter of Manirul Islam of the same area. She was a student of class nine at Barishal Government Girls' School.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

PAIKGACHA, KHULNA: A bus driver reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Paikgacha Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Milon Das, 55, was the son of late Narayan Das of Ward No. 5 in the municipality.

The deceased's family sources said Milon committed suicide by taking poison at around 11:30pm following the pressure of paying debt.

He was cremated on Monday morning.

An unnatural death case was filed with Paikgacha Police Station (PS) in this connection.

DEBIGANJ, PANCHAGARH: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Ritu Akhter, 13, was the daughter of Aminul Islam of Chulia Mora area under Deviduba Union in the upazila. She was a fourth grader at Sultanpur Government Primary School.

The deceased's family sources said Ritu and her mother went into an altercation over family matter in the evening. Following this, Ritu allegedly assaulted her mother and later committed suicide by hanging herself at around 8pm.









Officer-in-Charge of Debiganj PS Rabiul Islam confirmed the incident.





