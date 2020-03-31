Three minors drown in two districts





PIROJPUR: A minor boy drowned in Bhaijora Nayabaria Village under Ward No. 6 in the municipality on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam, 3, son of Yousuf Sheikh of the same area.

Municipal Ward Councillor Afroja Salam said Zahidul drowned in a pond while he was playing nearby his house.

His floating body was rescued after a long search.

Later, his family members rushed Zahidul to the district hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

PABNA: Two children drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Jishan, 9, son of Yakub Molla, and Shakib, 10, son of Rozgar Ali Khokan of Dhobkola Sheikh Para area under Dogachhi Union in the upazila.

Quoting the victims' family members, Inspector (Investigation) of Pabna Sadar Police Station Rowshan Ali said after catching fish from a local water body, they were cleaning the fish in the pond near their house. At one stage, they fell in it and drowned.





















