Girl gang-raped at Dhamoirhat

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Mar 30: Police detained three persons in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl.

The detainees are: Shariful Islam, 19, Abdul Momin, 20, and Molla Hossain, 24, residents of the upazila.

Local sources said they forcefully took the girl inside Sal forest area of Altadighi's National Park in the afternoon and violated the girl there. Hearing screams of the victim, locals went to the spot and rescued the girl.

People also caught the three red-handed from the scene and informed police.

Police, later, detained them from the place, confirmed Dhamoirahat PS OC Md Shamim Hasan Sardar.

























