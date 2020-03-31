Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:55 PM
latest Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor        12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus       Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours       Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus       Two more tested positive; virus cases climb to 51      
Home Countryside

Villagers not complying with corona instructions

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Mar 30: All sections of people have been instructed to stay at home by the Health Department to contain corona-contamination in the district.
The instruction has been followed in the town and in big markets, but in the villages the picture is different.
Lack of awareness, financial hardship, religious purpose and other reasons, the compliance of the order is not maintained.
Behind the scene, every things including chatting-gossiping and taking tea at the tea-stalls all are going on usually.
If the corona gets spread in villages, the situation can take a much harsh turn, it was apprehended by all concerned.
Farmers Sanjit Sarkar, Renuka Sarkar, Bhanu Kirttonia, Shila Dutto, Daud Mollah, Nasi Khanom and Mamtaz Begum of Karpara area of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila said, they've heard about the coronavirus, the government has asked all to stay at home.
 "Despite our desire to stay at home we can't maintain it," they explained their non-compliance.
"We've come to work to meet the demand of our bellies. Without work, we'll  to die from hunger," they pointed out.
According to them, they've  to respond to the call of the mahajans with whom they are contracted of work.
The crops of their mahajans have been destroyed. It is their duty to make the croplands cultivable.
 "Our lives run on wages from them," they maintained.
District Civil Surgeon Dr. Niaz Mohammed said, "We're working to make people conscious," adding, "Our health workers are advising them going door to door."
He pointed out Union Council chairmen, members and members of UP are also working going village to village.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Three minors drown in two districts
Girl gang-raped at Dhamoirhat
Villagers not complying with corona instructions
Man dies from high fever at Nalitabari
Dry fish centres pose corona risk at Rangabali
Khulna ADC (Revenue) Sarwar Ahmed Saleheen visiting Borodanga model shrimp enclosure
Dinajpur DC handed over masks and hand-sanitizers


Latest News
Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor
Man gives private car to boost health complex service against corona
Man held for death of a housewife
12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus
40 prisoners under quarantine
Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898
Middle-aged people face higher risk of dying from coronavirus: Study
BB to continue money market operation during holidays
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours
Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh clerics want to keep mosques open despite virus threats
PM to hold video conf with officials of 64 dists Tuesday
Another infected with virus; 4 more recovered
8 Bangladeshis die Coronavirus in NY in 24 hrs
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Miscreants gangrape girl after entering home in guise of police
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
Sherpur man dies of high fever, nearby houses under lockdown
Biman's closing flight carries only 13 passengers
Japanese comedian Shimura dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft