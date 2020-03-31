Villagers not complying with corona instructions





The instruction has been followed in the town and in big markets, but in the villages the picture is different.

Lack of awareness, financial hardship, religious purpose and other reasons, the compliance of the order is not maintained.

Behind the scene, every things including chatting-gossiping and taking tea at the tea-stalls all are going on usually.

If the corona gets spread in villages, the situation can take a much harsh turn, it was apprehended by all concerned.

Farmers Sanjit Sarkar, Renuka Sarkar, Bhanu Kirttonia, Shila Dutto, Daud Mollah, Nasi Khanom and Mamtaz Begum of Karpara area of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila said, they've heard about the coronavirus, the government has asked all to stay at home.

"Despite our desire to stay at home we can't maintain it," they explained their non-compliance.

"We've come to work to meet the demand of our bellies. Without work, we'll to die from hunger," they pointed out.

According to them, they've to respond to the call of the mahajans with whom they are contracted of work.

The crops of their mahajans have been destroyed. It is their duty to make the croplands cultivable.

"Our lives run on wages from them," they maintained.

District Civil Surgeon Dr. Niaz Mohammed said, "We're working to make people conscious," adding, "Our health workers are advising them going door to door."

He pointed out Union Council chairmen, members and members of UP are also working going village to village.





















GOPALGANJ, Mar 30: All sections of people have been instructed to stay at home by the Health Department to contain corona-contamination in the district.The instruction has been followed in the town and in big markets, but in the villages the picture is different.Lack of awareness, financial hardship, religious purpose and other reasons, the compliance of the order is not maintained.Behind the scene, every things including chatting-gossiping and taking tea at the tea-stalls all are going on usually.If the corona gets spread in villages, the situation can take a much harsh turn, it was apprehended by all concerned.Farmers Sanjit Sarkar, Renuka Sarkar, Bhanu Kirttonia, Shila Dutto, Daud Mollah, Nasi Khanom and Mamtaz Begum of Karpara area of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila said, they've heard about the coronavirus, the government has asked all to stay at home."Despite our desire to stay at home we can't maintain it," they explained their non-compliance."We've come to work to meet the demand of our bellies. Without work, we'll to die from hunger," they pointed out.According to them, they've to respond to the call of the mahajans with whom they are contracted of work.The crops of their mahajans have been destroyed. It is their duty to make the croplands cultivable."Our lives run on wages from them," they maintained.District Civil Surgeon Dr. Niaz Mohammed said, "We're working to make people conscious," adding, "Our health workers are advising them going door to door."He pointed out Union Council chairmen, members and members of UP are also working going village to village.