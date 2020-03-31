Man dies from high fever at Nalitabari

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Mar 30: A person, who had been suffering from high fever and respiratory problem for the last three days, died in Nalitabari Upazila of the district early Monday.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held after collecting his blood sample by IEDCR team on Monday, said District Civil Surgeon Dr AKM Anwarul Rauf.

Meanwhile, the district administration put some houses beside the victim's home under lockdown suspecting him as a coronavirus patient. The victim, a construction worker and a resident of Dakkhin Polashikuri Village, came to his village from Mymensingh three days back with fever and respiratory problem.





















