What will be the fate of the underprivileged?





Not the mention, the whole world is witnessing Corona chaos and Bangladesh is also facing the global consequences. In our country most of the city's slum dwellers are either domestic workers, day labourers, rickshaw pullers or basically low-income earners, who find it difficult to earn their livelihood even under normal circumstances. Due to the recent crisis regarding coronavirus, many employers have laid off these people to minimise the risk of infection. Since a lion's share of their earnings is spent on house rent, it would go a long way in alleviating the slum dwellers' sufferings if the slum landlords waive their rents for a few months.



The media can take an initiative in this regard by publishing or broadcasting interviews of those underprivileged people. Many local or international NGO's may come forward to help them. We need to help the poor soul in this crisis. The media can also engage potential people to collect funds for them.











Sabbir Ahmed

Over email

