Politics and political economy of climate change and COVID-19



PARVEZ BABUL



Climate change has been making lives and livelihoods worst across the globe especially of least developed countries (LDCs), and developing countries including Bangladesh. And the coastal areas of Bangladesh are the most vulnerable due to climate change. Research shows that climate change negatively affects politics, economy, culture, society, community, and even individual. Women and children are always at risk and the most sufferers due to climate change and environmental degradation for being poor and marginalized. In Bangladesh, people of coastal districts are more at risk of climate change impacts.



POLITICAL ECONOMY OF CLIMATE CHNAGE

According to the Wikipedia Foundation, "Political economy of climate change is an approach that applies the political economy thinking of collective or political processes to study the critical issues surrounding the decision-making on climate change.

The ever-increasing awareness and urgency of climate change have pressured scholars to explore a better understanding of the multiple actors and influencing factors that affect the climate change negotiation, and to seek more effective solutions to tackle climate change. Analyzing these extremely complex issues from a political economy perspective helps to explain the complex interactions between different stakeholders in response to climate change impacts and provides broader opportunities to achieve better implementation of climate change policies.



Climate Change is first and foremost a political issue now that it has become a widely believed fact. Before tackling the issue, it is important to determine how drastic the effects can be in order to address it in an appropriate manner. When dealing with climate change, the inhabitants of countries must see themselves as 'global citizens' rather than separate entities if any real long-term progress is to be made. In accordance with a global perspective, countries balance legislation regarding climate change in a way that benefits developing nations while refraining from discouraging developed nations from contributing to the effort.



Climate change and global warming have become one of the most pressing environmental concerns and the greatest global challenges in society today. As this issue continues to dominate the international agenda, researchers from different academic sectors have for long been devoting great efforts to explore effective solutions to climate change, with technologists and planners devising ways of mitigating and adapting to climate change, economists estimating the cost of climate change and the cost of tackling it; development experts exploring the impact of climate change on social services and public goods.

Further, the issue of climate change is facing various other challenges, such as the problem of elite-resource capture, the resource constraints in developing countries and the conflicts that frequently result from such constraints, which have often been less concerned and stressed in suggested solutions. In recognition of these problems, it is advocated that 'understanding the political economy of climate change is vital to tackling it", Wikipedia added .



So there are huge examples that climate change goes with the political economy. Climate change hits many sectors include agriculture, health, job market, migration, education, shelter, food and nutrition, biodiversity, ecology among others.



POLITICS OF CLIMATE CHANGE

Matthew Paterson and Michael Grubb mentioned in their story the International Politics of Climate Change, " climate change became a major political issue during 1988. A series of scientific conferences during the 1980s built up a consensus that human emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other gases would lead a warming of the hearts' surface, with associated climatic changes that could produce substantial detrimental effects on human society. These possible effects include sea-level rise, changed rainfall and storm patterns, with consequent desertification, and flooding, agricultural migration, and perhaps other unpredicted impacts."



Johann Dupuis of Swiss Graduate School of Public Administration opined in his story: Political Barriers to Climate Change Adaptation that climate change effects are already observable in many parts of the world and, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a continuous rise in mean temperatures for the rest of the century is very likely unavoidable. As knowledge of the benefits of early adaptation and doubts about the future of the Kyoto protocol has grown, climate change adaptation has become an ever more prominent item on political agendas.



It is an established truth based on evidence that climate change is an undeniable political and pressing issue in the world. There is no unaffected country by climate change worldwide. That's why for many reasons climate change is a global issue of politics.



EPIDEMICS OF COVID-19

Martha Henriques wrote for BBC on Historic epidemics of COID-19 that this is not the first time an epidemic has left its mark on atmospheric carbon dioxide levels. Throughout history, the spread of disease has been linked to lower emissions - even well before the industrial age.



Julia Pongratz, professor for physical geography and land use systems at the Department of Geography at the University of Munich, Germany, found that epidemics such as the Black Death in Europe in the 14th Century, and the epidemics of diseases such as smallpox brought to South America with the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors in the 16th Century, both left subtle marks on atmospheric CO2 levels, as Pongratz found by measuring tiny bubbles trapped in ancient ice cores.



Those changes were the result of the high death rates from disease and, in the case of the conquest of the Americas, from genocide. Other studies have found that these deaths meant that large tracts of previously cultivated land was abandoned, growing wild and sinking large quantities of CO2.



The impact from today's outbreak is not predicted to lead to anywhere near the same number of deaths, and it is unlikely to lead to widespread change in land use. Its environmental impacts are more akin to those of recent world events, such as the financial crash of 2008 and 2009. "Then, global emissions dropped immensely for a year," says Pongratz.

Professor Dr. Saleemul Huq, Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) at the Independent University Bangladesh recently mentioned in his piece that on the economic front, there has already been widespread disruption of the global economy, but some unintended benefits include a significant reduction in air pollution as well as greenhouse gases. While such economic disruption is not desirable and hopefully we will recover from it, it is worth thinking about whether the recovery can also be made in a much more environment friendly manner.



The final lesson has to do with the inevitable economic chaos and recession that is starting to happen already and will get a lot worse before it gets better. Bangladesh, with its globally linked economy, is likely to see significant negative impacts on manufacturing, exports and possibly even our own food production going forward. Hence, even though the worst is yet to come, we must prepare for the immediate economic downturn as well as think about the future path to recovery once the worst is over.



This applies both to the Bangladesh economy as well as the global economy and the silver lining in this Covid-19 pandemic, which is most relevant for tackling climate change, is the opportunity to rebuild the post-pandemic economy as an environment friendly green economy that doesn't simply repeat the destruction of nature and the spewing of greenhouse gases that the old economy used to do. Let us hope that both our national as well as global leaders are up to the challenge," Saleemul observed.



Therefore, considering many local, national, regional, and global issues climate change, environment, and COVID-19 are political, economic, cultural, social, and lives and livelihoods related issues that demand combating/tackling globally together accordingly. The climate change-affected countries must be united to be stronger through strengthening their global platform. And bring the parties for responsible climate change to make sure their accountabilities. The rich countries always have a dominating, and avoiding attitude to the poor, LDCs, and developing countries. Global platform and events like Conference of the Parties (COP) of the UNFCCC and other international conferences should be the neutral, pro-poor gatherings to fulfil the demands and expectations. Bangladesh and other most vulnerable countries must be selective to nominate highly educated and experienced climate, environment and COVID-19 experts to negotiate perfectly joining the next

international table of discussions so that they do not return homes empty hands.



So let us stay home today to save our lives, but let us go out tomorrow to tell the world leaders that stop climate change, combat COVID-19 together to save the planet and the lives and livelihoods of billions of people globally. Sooner and faster are the better to live , because we have no time to waste to prevent death.



Parvez Babul is a poet, journalist and author. Email to contact:



































