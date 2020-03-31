The export & import of COVID-19 & our response



M A RAZZAQ



On 13 January 2020, the Ministry of Public Health, Thailand reported the first imported case of lab-confirmed novel coronavirus from Wuhan, China. On 15 January 2020, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan reported an imported case of laboratory confirmed novel coronavirus, also from Wuhan, China. On 20 January 2020, National IHR Focal Point (NFP) for Republic of Korea reported the first case of novel coronavirus in the Republic of Korea.



According to WHO report as of 20 January, 2020 there were 282 confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus and virtually the virus expanded its wing in four countries - China (278 cases), Thailand (2 cases), Japan (1 case) and the Republic of Korea (1 case). It may be mentioned that all the cases in three countries-Thailand, Japan and Republic of Korea originated from Wuhan city through person to person transmission or export via human carrier. On the other hand, from Hubei, China the virus was exported to Guangdong, Beijing, Shanghai and gradually the situation started deteriorating in terms of illness, severe and critical followed by death, numbering 6 as on 21 January, 2020.



Not only the mentioned provinces of China, Thailand, Japan and Republic of Korea, the virus, COVID-19 has an export history of safe landing in Italy without business L/C (letter of credit)! A Chinese couple form Wuhan city arrived in Rome, Italy on 23 January, 2020 via Milan airport and revealed the symptoms of cough and fever. On 28 January 2020, they were taken to local infectious disease hospital where both of them tested positive for the virus, COVID-19 and were hospitalized.



It is highly appreciating that, on 31 January, the Italian government instantly reacted to the issue and suspended all flights to and from China and declared a state of emergency. Prime Minister Giuseppe Contesaid Italy was the first EU country to take this kind of precautionary measure. The government also introduced thermal scanners and temperature checks on international passengers arriving at Italian airports. Meantime, the virus spread over Lombardy, Veneto and other regions of Italy, the initial cases being a travel history to Wuhan, China or personal contact with a non-traced infected people or carrier of coronavirus.



In our opinion, the above references are enough to smell the accelerated and aggressive travelling, person to person spread and multiplication of coronavirus infection in persons, a community, a city, a nation and beyond nation. As the virus is fast growing, rare, dangerous and deadlier in its nature so why world leaders, world health organization, global health authorities, experts and virologists were not aggressive to encounter this pandemic challenge at the initial stage, which may capture and turn its harmful presence everywhere across the globe gradually!



In the language of science, a virus is a microscopic infectious agent that reproduces inside the cells of living hosts. When infected the host cell is forced to rapidly produce thousands of identical copies of the original virus. A virus can infect every living things--mankind, plants and animal kingdom down to the smallest bacterium and for this reason, they always have the potentials to be dangerous and threatening to human beings and existence. If left unchecked, the virus will cause the death of the host cell. Viruses will also spread to nearby cells and begin the process again and again.



On March 8, 2020 the representatives of IEDCR, Bangladesh confirmed 3 cases of COVID-19 test positive, 2 men and 1 woman. The two men were Italy returnees and the woman was their family member. In fact 8 March 2020 was the day to go strict, hard and harsh as much as possible to encounter the spread of coronavirus and save the lives of common people of a densely populated country, Bangladesh. As usual, we do not listen or heed to police and civil administration, reasons behind for their controversial role and presence in few events.



We respect Army and its administration, we understand curfew and it is nothing wrong to declare a state of emergency and deploy army, air force and navy to handle the situation and maintain normal or forced quarantine everywhere with special attention at all airports.



We would not hesitate to write that by this time (8 January,2020 ) over 100 countries have reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Meantime, WHO has issued a consolidated package of existing preparedness and response guidance for countries to enable them to slow and stop COVID-19 transmission and save lives. WHO is urging all countries to prepare for the potential arrival of COVID-19 by readying emergency response systems, increasing capacity to detect and care for patients ensuring hospitals have the space, supplies and necessary personnel and developing life-saving medical interventions.



Reviewing the national dailies and media news, it is disappointing that our political leaders, advisors, secretaries and head of the related government agencies, even contractual appointees are too humble in nature in responding the COVID-19. Everyone from every corner, wait with patience for the involvement, decision and directives of the honourable Prime Minister. No one have the courage to convey issues of paramount importance or come forward to take the responsibility at his or her shoulder, at least remembering the phrase: Prevention is better than cure or A stitch in time saves nine.



On the top, once we got independence through the skilful political leaders, united efforts, supervision and guidance of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and this time, we hope to overcome the threat of coronavirus under the dynamic leadership, pragmatic and effective initiative of our Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. Let we all from every corner of this land unitedly stand beside the honourable prime minister and the government to win this battle.











May Allah Almighty be kind to us, thus relieving everyone in this country and across the globe from the unseen enemy, COVID-19.



The writer is a freelance contributor

