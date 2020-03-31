

Fire incidents seems unpreventable



However, preventable fire incidents continue to occur in the capital with a disturbing regularity inflicting huge losses. Most of the blazes usually take place during the dry season. When the whole country is reeling under the panic of Coronavirus outbreak, incidents of fire are inviting additional hazards. Taking it into consideration the fire fighting agency and people in general should remain vigilant against any emergency situation.



Needs be remembered, due to the temporary lockdown, not many incidents are being reported but when the lockdown is lifted this issue must be sincerely addressed. As most of the fire originates mainly from kitchens, burning cigarette stubs, electric short circuit, etc, extra caution is needed about these potential causes. The buildings in Old Dhaka and garment factories are particularly vulnerable to fire. Most tragic incidents of fire of the country frequently occurs in these places. After the catastrophic fire in the Nimtali area of Old Dhaka in 2010 that had killed 124 people, the relevant authorities decided to remove inflammable materials but that effort was short-lived and not successful. The follow-up programmes did not see the light of day. It is very unfortunate. Several other fires followed the Nimtali fire in the capital claiming many lives and triggering property losses.



After the fire at Nimtali, the government issued a directive to shift all chemical warehouses out of the old part of the city but a few warehouses were shifted, ironically from one densely populated residential area to another. What difference did it make? Why this apathy of the traders to the instruction of the relevant authorities?











At many shopping malls there is no escape route for people if something untoward happens. Many shopping malls lack basic fire equipment like fire detectors, fire alarms and fire extinguishers. Besides, many people do not even know how to operate fire extinguishers. These shortcomings should be addressed properly. The firemen have to work under various constraints and difficult circumstances. The narrow roads and lanes choked with traffic make it difficult for them very often to reach the spots timely and douse the flames. The authorities concerned should arrange training and fire fighting drills for the firemen on a regular basis.



Last of all, industrial fire drills are not enough to deter fire breaking out at homes smaller confines. It is time to carry out a countrywide campaign to teach and train ordinary citizens how to prevent fire incidents at homes, small shops and apartments. Yet another upsetting fire incident in the capital's Mirpur has claimed five lives while reminding us we are not safe - even when locked down at home. The fire has been reported to spread from a burning mosquito coil at a tin-shed house in Bauniabad area around 4.30 am.