

SL players advised to analyse opponents and be mentally ready any time to face them

However, Mickey Arthur, the coach of the Sri Lankan team is very optimistic.

"I am still in Colombo along with Grant Flower (batting coach) to make sure we are on top of the things", Arthur, speaking exclusively over telephone from his hotel room, said on Sunday morning.

"The Sri Lankan players are training at home. A few of our guys have gym equipment available at home. Others just have programmes tailored to what they have available, but all are working hard".

"Our players are all on individual programmes that they can do from home.....some players have more facilities available than others so they have a programme that fits in with what they have", Arthur added.

David Saker (bowling coach) and Shane McDermott (fielding coach) left last week to Australia and took some leave.

Sri Lanka's other (Australian) foreigner Tim McCaskill associated with the High Performance Unit is in Sri Lanka, Arthur confirmed.

"Our coaches are updating our player plans and will share that with the players and we are also analysing all our opponents so that when the time comes we are fit and mentally ready to play", he signed off.





























