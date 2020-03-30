Video
Monday, 30 March, 2020
Mohammedan SC postpones EC election

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), only two days ago, postpones its EC election for an uncertain time due to a situation caused by the Pandemic Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and now famous Mohammedan Sporting Club also follows the same path by postponing its EC election for the same reason.
Earlier on 15 March, the club Executive Committee (EC) decided in the 34th board meeting to hold the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) and EC election on Saturday, 18 April 2020.
But the Pandemic that forced almost half of the world to lockdown had hit the country too. In the meantime, Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) recorded more than 45 cases of contamination and a few death cases.
To prevent further community transmission of the deadly virus, the authority has imposed a systematic isolation in the country as an emergency protocol. Work places are closed, mass transportation system is off and less people are coming out in fear of being exposed to the virus.
Considering the condition, the administration of the club decides to postpone the electoral process for the next Executive Committee. A recent press release from the club says that the decision on the election will be taken and announced after the situation gets normal..


