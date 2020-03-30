

BCB to provide one-time monetary support to non-contracted DPL cricketers

BCB penned with 17 cricketers recently for the central contract, while more 91 cricketers are also contracted for 1st class cricket. Besides, all the members of the World Cup winning Under-19 team were brought under contract as well. So, in total of 123 cricketers of the country are under BCB's contract. Apart from those contracted players, almost similar numbers of cricketers were taking part in this year DPL, which had been postponed after two rounds play due to COVID-19 pandemic.



These players had contracted with the clubs directly without any interference of the CCDM this year. So, they have to negotiate with the clubs for their wages if the DPL may stop. Cricketers therefore, had been feeling monetary insecurity. The BCB extended its hand to those cricketers. They will receive a one-time amount of BDT 30,000.00 (Thirty Thousand Taka) from the Board to support their expenses during the League's stoppage due to COVID-19 situation in the country.

Declaring the initiative, Papon said, "With the tournament looking at an indefinite period of shut down, cricketers who are not part of the BCB's contracts are likely to face financial hardship as they may have only received partial payment from their respective Premier League Clubs. This assistance is for that section of the players."



The Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20 was postponed on 19 March 2020 after just one completed round of matches in compliance with the directive from the Ministry of Youth & Sports and measures taken by the Government to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.























