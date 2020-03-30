

Shakib Al Hasan Foundation stands by underprivileged coronavirus affected people

"An Organisation solely dedicated to make the lives of all Bangladeshis safer and better," he wrote about his initiative.

"Together we can overcome anything. Let's all work together as a team and lend our voices and hands to keep safe Bangladesh," he requested to countrymen.

Later on, he informed by a separate post that the foundation will start functioning immediately standing beside the COVID-19 affected underprivileged people. He said, "The nation is fighting a pandemic today. With the outbreak of coronavirus, many underprivileged people are counting down the days when their livelihoods will return back to normal."

He informed that the Shakib Al Hasan Foundation has taken steps to raise funds from individuals and organisations around the country and around the world to help the underprivileged people affected by Coronavirus. It will be the first initiative in which The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation will provide support.

The foundation initiated by the 33-year's old all-rounder will merge with the Mission Save Bangladesh, which is an initiative of The Daily Star, Sheba.xyz and Samakal. The purpose of this project is to provide support to low-income and underprivileged people affected by Coronavirus. So far this project has helped over 2000 underprivileged families and efforts are underway to increase this number.































The ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan formed an charitable and social development organisation named after himself, The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation. Shakib informed about the existence of the organisation on Saturday by a facebook post."An Organisation solely dedicated to make the lives of all Bangladeshis safer and better," he wrote about his initiative."Together we can overcome anything. Let's all work together as a team and lend our voices and hands to keep safe Bangladesh," he requested to countrymen.Later on, he informed by a separate post that the foundation will start functioning immediately standing beside the COVID-19 affected underprivileged people. He said, "The nation is fighting a pandemic today. With the outbreak of coronavirus, many underprivileged people are counting down the days when their livelihoods will return back to normal."He informed that the Shakib Al Hasan Foundation has taken steps to raise funds from individuals and organisations around the country and around the world to help the underprivileged people affected by Coronavirus. It will be the first initiative in which The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation will provide support.The foundation initiated by the 33-year's old all-rounder will merge with the Mission Save Bangladesh, which is an initiative of The Daily Star, Sheba.xyz and Samakal. The purpose of this project is to provide support to low-income and underprivileged people affected by Coronavirus. So far this project has helped over 2000 underprivileged families and efforts are underway to increase this number.