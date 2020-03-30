Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 March, 2020, 7:00 AM
latest Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat       Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives      
Home Business

2 Indian refiners on force majeure as demands plummet

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

NEW DELHI, March 29: Two Indian refiners declared force majeure on crude purchases from the Middle East on Friday after fuel demand plummeted due to a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus and the companies' tanks are full, sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked India's 1.3 billion people to stay indoors for three weeks in the world's biggest lockdown, shutting down Asia's third-largest economy and leaving millions of economically vulnerable people without work.
This has led to a sharp decline in local fuel demand, leading companies to cut crude refining as their storage tanks are full to the brim.
Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's top refiner, has reduced its crude processing by 30% to 40% and shut its naphtha cracker plant in northern India because of falling demand and "to avoid tank top-up situation", the company said in its force majeure letter to crude suppliers.
"...circumstances arising out of COVID-19 outbreak are beyond our control ...all of which adversely impact the performance of our obligation," IOC said in the letter, seen by Reuters.
IOC, which owns about a third of the country's 5 million barrels per day (bpd) refining capacity, has sent a force majeure notice to most Middle Eastern suppliers, a source familiar with the matter said.




The company is yet to decide whether to reduce its crude supplies or cancel lifting of oil cargoes altogether in April, the source said.
Southern India-based Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd has already shut a third of its 300,000 bpd refining capacity and is preparing to shut the remainder next week as demand slumped, a company source said.
In a letter, MRPL said operations at its refinery have been totally disrupted due to a nationwide lockdown which is "unpreventable and beyond the control of MRPL" .
"Therefore MRPL hereby declares force majeure with respect to the contracts with our all suppliers, buyers, customers, dealer, contractors," it said in the letter seen by Reuters.    - Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 Indian refiners on force majeure as demands plummet
US airlines cheer govt relief but say no cure for deep crisis
Netherlands recalls 0.6m China-made poor quality masks from its hospitals
World’s largest glove maker sees shortage as coronavirus fight spikes
Cruise stocks sink after missing out on economic-relief bill
Dubai braces for financial hit as coronavirus batters vital tourism
Oil-rich wealth funds shedding upto $225b in stocks
Clients to get coronavirus info on bKash app


Latest News
Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat
Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 32,000 worldwide
Italy virus deaths rise by 756, total fatalities 10,779
Iran reports 123 virus deaths, toll rises to 2,640
Spain announces record 838 coronavirus deaths in a day
German minister commits suicide after ‘coronavirus crisis worries’
Race against time to prevent coronavirus outbreak in Rohingya camps
Bank official held for threatening to rape AC (Land) Sayeema
Meeting local demand, PPE to be exported: BGMEA
Most Read News
Do we ever learn?
Quarantine on mango tree!
First Bangladeshi dies in Qatar from coronavirus
Woman dies in Barishal corona unit
Crack Platoon of FF exchange fire with Pak army in Jinjira
Tk 1.2tr revenue shortfall feared
Youth dies at Rajshahi Hospital without treatment
New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe
Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus
Italy death toll passes 10,000 with 889 in a day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft