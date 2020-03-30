

Netherlands recalls 0.6m China-made poor quality masks from its hospitals

The faulty masks had already been sent to several hospitals in the Netherlands managing the Covid-19 pandemic but have now been recalled. The rest of the masks have now been put on hold, said an NOS report Saturday.

Netherlands had received the mask order from a Chinese manufacturer on 21 March. The masks were of the FFP2 grade, used as a respirator mask to filter out around 94 per cent of solid and liquid particulate matter in the air.

However, the masks were found to have faulty filter membranes during inspection that would have been ineffective in filtering out particulate matter containing the novel coronavirus from entering through mouth or nose.

Netherlands has seen over 1,800 coronavirus cases and a death toll of more than 600.

It has now joined a host of countries that have said medical supplies from China have proven faulty, hence ineffective in battling the pandemic largely understood to have originated in China.









According to a Fox News report, Spain is set to return 9,000 "quick result" test kits back to China due to substandard quality. The severely-affected country had purchased $467 million worth of medical supplies from China. -The Print





NEW DELHI, March 29: The Netherlands government has ordered its hospitals to send back around 600,000 masks that had been imported from China, nearly half of the 1.3-million purchased consignment, after they failed to meet quality standards, the Dutch media has reported.The faulty masks had already been sent to several hospitals in the Netherlands managing the Covid-19 pandemic but have now been recalled. The rest of the masks have now been put on hold, said an NOS report Saturday.Netherlands had received the mask order from a Chinese manufacturer on 21 March. The masks were of the FFP2 grade, used as a respirator mask to filter out around 94 per cent of solid and liquid particulate matter in the air.However, the masks were found to have faulty filter membranes during inspection that would have been ineffective in filtering out particulate matter containing the novel coronavirus from entering through mouth or nose.Netherlands has seen over 1,800 coronavirus cases and a death toll of more than 600.It has now joined a host of countries that have said medical supplies from China have proven faulty, hence ineffective in battling the pandemic largely understood to have originated in China.According to a Fox News report, Spain is set to return 9,000 "quick result" test kits back to China due to substandard quality. The severely-affected country had purchased $467 million worth of medical supplies from China. -The Print