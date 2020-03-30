NRBC Bank offers free ATM services for debit card holders





"During the ongoing general holiday, NRBC Bank debit card holders can withdraw cash from any ATM booth in Bangladesh without paying withdrawal fee. If fee is debited at the time of withdrawal then the debited fee will be reimbursed to customer's account later," said a NRBC Bank press release last night.

Moreover, customers can easily conduct their day to day banking transactions from home using 'My NRBC' Internet Banking and 'NRBC PLANET' App, the release added.

NRBC Bank customers can also transfer money to any bKash No. using "NRBC PLANET", that too without any additional fee. The government has declared general holidays from March 29 to April 2.















