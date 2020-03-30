Moody's cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 2.5pc





"The governments of India (Baa2 negative) and South Africa (Baa3 negative) have announced 21-day lockdowns. We expect these measures to dampen economic growth in both countries this year. For India, we are now projecting growth rates of 2.5 per cent in 2020 followed by 5.8 per cent next year," the MIS said in its Global Macro Outlook.

India earlier this week imposed a 21-day-long nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID pandemic that has killed at least 17 people in the country so far. India has recorded a total of 724 cases.

The Indian government had earlier projected GDP growth at 5 per cent in 2019-20 as compared to 6.1 per cent in 2018-19. The Q3 had witnessed a 4.7 per cent growth.

India's federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package of 22.6 billion US dollars for the poor through cash transfer and food subsidy amid lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. -Xinhua

















NEW DELHI, March 29: Moody's Investors Service (MIS), an American credit rating agency, Friday cut India's economic growth forecast for 2020 to 2.5 per cent from previously estimated 5.3 per cent amid the COVID-19 pandemic."The governments of India (Baa2 negative) and South Africa (Baa3 negative) have announced 21-day lockdowns. We expect these measures to dampen economic growth in both countries this year. For India, we are now projecting growth rates of 2.5 per cent in 2020 followed by 5.8 per cent next year," the MIS said in its Global Macro Outlook.India earlier this week imposed a 21-day-long nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID pandemic that has killed at least 17 people in the country so far. India has recorded a total of 724 cases.The Indian government had earlier projected GDP growth at 5 per cent in 2019-20 as compared to 6.1 per cent in 2018-19. The Q3 had witnessed a 4.7 per cent growth.India's federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package of 22.6 billion US dollars for the poor through cash transfer and food subsidy amid lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. -Xinhua