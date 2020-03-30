Video
Monday, 30 March, 2020
India forex reserves slide by $12b

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

MUMBAI, March 29: The country's foreign exchange reserves fell by $11.98 billion - the sharpest weekly fall in 12 years - during the week ending March 20, as the Reserve Bank of India sold record dollars to stabilise the forex market. The rupee had come under pressure as foreign investors stampeded out of Indian markets in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.
Forex reserves that opened the week at $481 billion, closed lower at $469.9 billion on March 20. Analysts say that the central bank has enough headroom to sell more, given that reserves are at an all-time high and the country's import bill is coming down.
The last time the RBI sold as many dollars was in 2008 during the global financial crisis when reserves fell by $15 billion in October 2008. With the preceding week's $5 billion sales, RBI has sold $17 billion in the last fortnight.
Despite sales by RBI, the rupee has been touching new lows and had breached the 76 level mark on March 23. Since then it recovered on Friday to 74.89. A central bank official has said in the past, the RBI did not target any particular level for the rupee but stepped in when the market got too one-sided. Last week, there were no sellers for the US greenback as many exporters had found their orders cancelled.    -TNN


