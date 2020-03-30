Shopping malls to stay closed in city till April 4

Dhaka Metropolitan Shop Owners Association Sunday decided to extend the closure of all shopping complexes and malls in the city till April 4 next coinciding with the government's 10-day public holiday to contain coronavirus (COVID-19).

President of the Association Towfiq Ehsan, in a statement, today urged all the shop and mall owners in the city to keep their business houses shut till April 4 as per the government instruction.

He requested the affluent businessmen to stand by the poor people in their respective areas during this crisis time and stay home.

Earlier, on March 22, the country's all shopping complexes and malls were declared closed from March 25 to 31 in view of the outbreak of the coronavirus.









