BD likely to lose world's 2nd largest RMG exporter title to Vietnam





To attain the feat Vietnam needs to maintain export growth at 11 per cent to 12 per cent for the rest of the year, according to garment traders.

During the first eight months of the current fiscal 2019-20 (July-June), Bangladesh exported garments worth $21.84 billion, with a decline of exports by 5.53 per cent in the same period in the last fiscal, according to Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau.

Between July and February, the country recorded $10.89 billion from its shipment of knitwear products and $10.94 billion from the woven product shipments. Exports of knitwear and woven products declined 5.17 per cent and 5.88 per cent respectively during the year.

If the country's shipments do not rise abnormally, Bangladesh might not achieve its target of exporting $38.20 billion worth of garment by the end of this fiscal.

Bangladesh garment exports have been declining due to the closure of nearly 200 small garment factories over the last few years. It also reflects falling competitiveness of the readymade garments industry, whose exports dipped by 7.74 per cent during July-November of fiscal 2019-20.

Some major reasons behind the slowdown are: policy incentives by competitor countries which enable them to get more business by lowering prices; increase in production cost fueled by a minimum wage increase in December last year; poor efficiency and relatively higher cost of doing business and over concentration of the industry to a few product items and over-concentration of markets.

In contrast, Vietnam has been performing strongly as it recently signed a free trade agreement with the European Union. Another big advantage is abundant Chinese investment there and higher factory productivity.

Vietnam is a better choice for investment than Bangladesh as the country is concentrating on product diversification, while Bangladesh still manufactures basic apparels.

Bangladesh also lags in the production of technical and smart clothing items, which prevents it from tapping the global market for hospital clothing, school uniforms and armed forces, the report said.

















Vietnam with rapidly rising garment exports, expects to raise its apparel shipment beyond $40 billion by the end of 2020, to become the second largest garment exporters of the world, knocking out Bangladesh, which has been occupying the slot with a 6.4 per cent market share for past several years.To attain the feat Vietnam needs to maintain export growth at 11 per cent to 12 per cent for the rest of the year, according to garment traders.During the first eight months of the current fiscal 2019-20 (July-June), Bangladesh exported garments worth $21.84 billion, with a decline of exports by 5.53 per cent in the same period in the last fiscal, according to Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau.Between July and February, the country recorded $10.89 billion from its shipment of knitwear products and $10.94 billion from the woven product shipments. Exports of knitwear and woven products declined 5.17 per cent and 5.88 per cent respectively during the year.If the country's shipments do not rise abnormally, Bangladesh might not achieve its target of exporting $38.20 billion worth of garment by the end of this fiscal.Bangladesh garment exports have been declining due to the closure of nearly 200 small garment factories over the last few years. It also reflects falling competitiveness of the readymade garments industry, whose exports dipped by 7.74 per cent during July-November of fiscal 2019-20.Some major reasons behind the slowdown are: policy incentives by competitor countries which enable them to get more business by lowering prices; increase in production cost fueled by a minimum wage increase in December last year; poor efficiency and relatively higher cost of doing business and over concentration of the industry to a few product items and over-concentration of markets.In contrast, Vietnam has been performing strongly as it recently signed a free trade agreement with the European Union. Another big advantage is abundant Chinese investment there and higher factory productivity.Vietnam is a better choice for investment than Bangladesh as the country is concentrating on product diversification, while Bangladesh still manufactures basic apparels.Bangladesh also lags in the production of technical and smart clothing items, which prevents it from tapping the global market for hospital clothing, school uniforms and armed forces, the report said.