Remittance inflow starts falling along with RMG exports





Remittance dropped to US$ 260 million in the third week of March from $ 420 million in the second week and $ 380 million in the first week.

Meanwhile global apparel buyers have either cancelled of suspended buy order from Bangladesh worth around $ 3.0 billion over the past weeks.

Experts fear the drastic fall in export earnings as well as remittance may cause serious setback to the economy. The downturn may be devastating to require readjustment of the government revenue and other expenditure targets.

Bangladesh's expatriate workers' markets are now swayed by the impact of Coronavirus. Italy where large number of workers was working is struggling to survive. Businesses are shut, death tools runs over 10.000 so far.

The situation is volatile in France, Spain, Germany, the USA and Gulf Arab countries where shutdown and breaking of business chain has left workers out of jobs and forced many to return home. The joblessness among expatriate workers is already running high to impact remittance.

Currently, the largest remittance comes from Saudi Arabia, UAE, United States, Kuwait, United Kingdom, Oman, Malaysia, Qatar, Italy, Bahrain and South Korea.

The labour market in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and such other countries are also under severe pressure as downturn continues in most countries.

The government was quite successful to substantially increase the remittance since it offered 2 percent incentive exchange rates in this year's budget. It increased inflow though banking channel.

But the destabilization in the employment markets in European Middle East and Asian countries is set reverse the trend to bring down remittance.

Most expatriate workers may not be able to return to work places soon while most others in those countries may not be able to work and remain idle as joblessness will increase.

In January, about $ 1450 million remittance came into the country. It was $1640 million in February. In all, in the first eight months of the current fiscal year (July-February), remittance was about $ 1250 million, which was about 20 percent higher than the same period last year.

But in March the situation abruptly changed and the downturn was highly visible.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), told The Daily Observer that a fall in fuel oil price in the oil rich countries will reduce the demand for jobs in those countries while job market in western countries will sharply fall.

This will be a big blow to Bangladesh's foreign labour market. Bangladesh sent 701,000 workers abroad with jobs in 2019. Of them, 111,000 were women workers.

This year, the government targeted to send abroad more than 750,000 workers including new destinations. But many fear the target may face serious setback.

Moreover, a sharp fall in remittance as well as in export earnings may cause big revenue shortfall of the government to require it adjust budgetary targets, he said.















