Dickson urges Britons in BD to return to UK





In a video message, he said Bangladesh announced the suspension of flights between the UK and Bangladesh. But they also announced that those flights plan to resume on April 7, he said.

"So if you're booked on those flights, or are British citizens considering your options, I urge you now to do two things. The first is to get in urgent touch with Biman or your travel agent and make sure that if you were booked on those flights, you can be rebooked on those flights beginning again on the 7th of April," said the British High Commissioner.









He said the second thing he is urging them to do is to stay in very close touch with the travel advice which the High Commission updates daily.

"And we'll be sure to bring you the very latest information as soon as we have it from the government and from Biman Airlines about their plans."

The British High Commissioner said they are all over the world, dealing with an unprecedented crisis in Covid-19 and on March 17 the British Foreign Secretary took the unprecedented step of advising all British citizens against all non-essential travel anywhere in the world.

"Since then we in the High Commission here in Dhaka have been encouraging British citizens to return to the UK as soon as they can on the commercial flights which are available," he said. British High Commissioner in Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson has urged the British nationals to consider available options as they are encouraged to return to the UK.In a video message, he said Bangladesh announced the suspension of flights between the UK and Bangladesh. But they also announced that those flights plan to resume on April 7, he said."So if you're booked on those flights, or are British citizens considering your options, I urge you now to do two things. The first is to get in urgent touch with Biman or your travel agent and make sure that if you were booked on those flights, you can be rebooked on those flights beginning again on the 7th of April," said the British High Commissioner.He said the second thing he is urging them to do is to stay in very close touch with the travel advice which the High Commission updates daily."And we'll be sure to bring you the very latest information as soon as we have it from the government and from Biman Airlines about their plans."The British High Commissioner said they are all over the world, dealing with an unprecedented crisis in Covid-19 and on March 17 the British Foreign Secretary took the unprecedented step of advising all British citizens against all non-essential travel anywhere in the world."Since then we in the High Commission here in Dhaka have been encouraging British citizens to return to the UK as soon as they can on the commercial flights which are available," he said.