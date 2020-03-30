Video
Monday, 30 March, 2020
US flight to take its citizens from BD today

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US government has sent a chartered flight to carry its diplomats and citizens along with their family members for those who
want to be with their families in the USA.
"I can tell you the flight will be full. The passengers will include some diplomats. They are going because they want to be with their loved ones," an official said in a video conference on Sunday.
However, the US Embassy will remain open and the officials will have a telework arrangement.
"Those leaving for the US want to be with their families. Many are staying right here," the diplomat said.
Some US diplomats will be leaving Bangladesh tomorrow on a chartered flight arranged by the US government, according to the officials.
Earlier, the US State Department last week issued a travel advisory discouraging international travel.
It added that US citizens who are currently abroad can return home.
Some 10,000 US citizens have already returned to the US from 28 countries, the US Embassy official in Dhaka said.
The chartered flight will fly to Doha first and then go to Dulles International Airport, Washington, DC. Passengers will remain on the airplane at Doha.
All passengers must agree to reimburse the US Government for the flight by signing a promissory note for approximately the amount of a full-fare economy flight or comparable alternate transportation to the designated destination that would have been charged immediately prior to this crisis.


