Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:59 AM
Tk 150cr govt fund to procure corona testing kits

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

                             
The government has allocated Tk 150 crore fund for procuring corona virus testing kits, personal protective equipment, laboratory
equipment and supportive medicines for corona patients.
But Health Ministry officials are facing severe problem in procuring the kits.
"We have communication with China, South Korea, Russia, Vietnam and many other countries. But we got fewer response from suppliers," a high official of the Health Ministry said.  
The ministry has, so far, procured testing kits and PPE worth Tk 45.49 crore.
Health ministry Wednesday wrote a letter to the Finance Division setting detailed strategy for fight against corona in light of getting supply of testing kits, equipment and serving patients.
"Albeit the money is ready, a fewer suppliers are responding to fulfil our testing kits and equipment demand," the ministry official said.


