Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:59 AM
latest Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat       Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives      
Home Front Page

Lockdown fosters family bond

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Mohammad Zakaria

The Dhaka city dwellers are now holed up at home and passing quality time due to the countrywide lockdown imposed by the government from Thursday to stem the spread of novel coronavirus-now a pandemic.  
They are not going out of doors except for emergency for fear of coronavirus infection.
While talking to the Daily Observer, Shoma Akter a resident of New Paltan area in the Old town and an employee of a private company, said, "Normally, we did not get such a scope to spend quality time with our family members. This countrywide lockdown has given us the chance to spend 24 hours with our family. I can now look after them more properly."  
Another resident in Mirpur area Nadira Ferdouse, an official of a private company said, "The lockdown comes as a blessing. I did not get time to take care of my sweet baby except on holidays. Now I can take care of my husband also who recovered from fever and flu recently. I read newspaper, watch television and talk to relatives over video calls and make good use of the time."
Anindita Das, a resident of Dhaka Mahanagar project in Hatirjheel, said, "It is safe to stay at home and stop the transmission of the deadly virus. I am passing a good time with my
husband and our little baby. I while away my time reading books, watching television and playing ludo."
Shafiqul Islam Rubel, a college student, said, "I'm watching movies from Netflix, browsing Facebook and playing video games."
A clinical psychologist of a private medical college Anisur Rahman said, "We should take care of our family members, especially older and younger ones."
He suggested the young to read school books and not to spend more time playing video games.
Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked everyone to stay in their house in order to combat coronavirus.
She urged the countrymen to follow basic hygiene to be able to prevent coronavirus infection.  
"Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. If you cough or sneeze cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief or tissue paper. Do not spit wherever you are," she added.
"Stay in the house as far as possible. Don't go out of the room without much need. Get out only for emergency work. Muslim brothers can pray at home. I urged my brothers and sisters of other faiths to pray at home too," she said.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dickson urges Britons in BD to return to UK
US flight to take its citizens from BD today
Tk 150cr govt fund to procure corona testing kits
Lockdown fosters family bond
BNP now focusing on humanitarian support
No fresh corona infection: IEDCR
No action yet against councillor
Akij Group begins construction of 301-bed hospital in city


Latest News
Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat
Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 32,000 worldwide
Italy virus deaths rise by 756, total fatalities 10,779
Iran reports 123 virus deaths, toll rises to 2,640
Spain announces record 838 coronavirus deaths in a day
German minister commits suicide after ‘coronavirus crisis worries’
Race against time to prevent coronavirus outbreak in Rohingya camps
Bank official held for threatening to rape AC (Land) Sayeema
Meeting local demand, PPE to be exported: BGMEA
Most Read News
Do we ever learn?
Quarantine on mango tree!
First Bangladeshi dies in Qatar from coronavirus
Woman dies in Barishal corona unit
Crack Platoon of FF exchange fire with Pak army in Jinjira
Tk 1.2tr revenue shortfall feared
Youth dies at Rajshahi Hospital without treatment
New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe
Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus
Italy death toll passes 10,000 with 889 in a day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft