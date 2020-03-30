Lockdown fosters family bond





They are not going out of doors except for emergency for fear of coronavirus infection.

While talking to the Daily Observer, Shoma Akter a resident of New Paltan area in the Old town and an employee of a private company, said, "Normally, we did not get such a scope to spend quality time with our family members. This countrywide lockdown has given us the chance to spend 24 hours with our family. I can now look after them more properly."

Another resident in Mirpur area Nadira Ferdouse, an official of a private company said, "The lockdown comes as a blessing. I did not get time to take care of my sweet baby except on holidays. Now I can take care of my husband also who recovered from fever and flu recently. I read newspaper, watch television and talk to relatives over video calls and make good use of the time."

Anindita Das, a resident of Dhaka Mahanagar project in Hatirjheel, said, "It is safe to stay at home and stop the transmission of the deadly virus. I am passing a good time with my

husband and our little baby. I while away my time reading books, watching television and playing ludo."

Shafiqul Islam Rubel, a college student, said, "I'm watching movies from Netflix, browsing Facebook and playing video games."

A clinical psychologist of a private medical college Anisur Rahman said, "We should take care of our family members, especially older and younger ones."

He suggested the young to read school books and not to spend more time playing video games.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked everyone to stay in their house in order to combat coronavirus.

She urged the countrymen to follow basic hygiene to be able to prevent coronavirus infection.

"Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. If you cough or sneeze cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief or tissue paper. Do not spit wherever you are," she added.

"Stay in the house as far as possible. Don't go out of the room without much need. Get out only for emergency work. Muslim brothers can pray at home. I urged my brothers and sisters of other faiths to pray at home too," she said.















