Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:59 AM
BNP now focusing on humanitarian support

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Changing the political strategy of holding rallies, human chains and seminars to realize its demands, the country's major opposition BNP is now focusing on providing humanitarian supports to distressed people during the Coronavirus outbreak.
Leaders of the party and its associate bodies started providing necessary health care services and facilities and distributing dry foods to the distressed poor people, who have become almost workless due to the unofficial lockdown to prevent Coronavirus outbreak.
The central leaders of the party asked its field level leaders and activists to
boost up such activities at this moment to do something for the people during their needs so that people can stand by them during the party's necessity.
BNP has been trying to strengthen its movement with two major points. The points are- immediate release of its chief Khaleda Zia, who had been in jail since February 8, 2018, and restoration of democracy in the country by reinstating the dissolved caretaker government.
With the government's decision to release Khaleda Zia from jail on March 25, the party has now one agenda of the movement.
But, it's not now not the time to strengthen the movement for the restoration of the caretaker government after the outbreak of Coronavirus, said an insider.
Considering the situation and as part of the initiative to earn the people's confidence, the policymakers of the party have taken the move to engage themselves in humanitarian works, according to the party insiders.
In order to minimize Coronavirus related panic and provide necessary suggestions to the people on Coronavirus infection, BNP launched a hotline on Thursday.
Through the hotlines, the party leaders will try to know the problems of the people and give necessary suggestions.
However, the party will not provide any medical support to the victims as it is infectious one and risky for treatment.
In such cases, it will refer the patients to the government hospitals or to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) for testing or treatment.
But, its leaders and activists across the country will distribute food items including dry foods among the country's distressed people.
Some of them including BNP mayoral aspirant for Dhaka South City Corporation have already launched such programmes.
Regarding the initiatives, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir told this correspondent that they are trying to their best to help people during thid bad time.
He also demanded the government start rationing facilities for poor people across the country.
Blaming the government for its failure to realise the intensity of the deadly Coronavirus, Fakhrul questioned why it hadn't locked down the country at the right time.
He, however, appreciated the government for its imposing a near lockdown across the country finally before any massive disaster.
"The country's people were concerned over the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia from the jail. With her release, the people are now relieved from the concern," he said.
Now, the people are concerned over the deadly virus infection. Hopefully, it would also be overcome with the participation of all quarters," the BNP Secretary General added.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said social communication is now prohibited due to the deadly Coronaviurs.
"At this moment, we are working to create awareness among people through the social media. Party's leaders and activists were given directives to provide foods support to the needy people and create awareness.
He said BNP's associate body Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) had already taken initiative to help distressed people by giving suggestions through hotline.


